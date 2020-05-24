Bradley Joe "BJ" Stein
Bradley Joe "BJ" Stein, 63, of Barhamsville, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in East St. Louis, IL to Eugene Vernon Stein and Marie Virginia Stein. He graduated from Granite City High School in 1974.

BJ proudly served in the United States Navy as a submariner; his naval career landed him in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, where he lived for over 35 years and made numerous friends who became like family. He later worked in various capacities as an electrician until he retired in 2018. BJ was an avid and skilled golfer, and he made countless friends on and around the golf course. He also was a competitive pool player. BJ was a consummate entertainer and always the life of the party, constantly bringing hearty laughter to everyone who knew him; and everyone who knew him loved him. The roles that he most treasured were those of "Dad" and "Papa"; he adored his daughter and grandchildren and delighted in spending time with them.

BJ was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Vernon Stein. He is survived by his mother, Marie Virginia Stein; his sisters, Jackie Jean Stein, Debra Ann French and her husband, Bill, and Sandy Sue Becker and her husband Pat; the lights of his life, his daughter, Sara Stein, her fiance' Jason Batkins and her children, Avah and Abram; special friends, Stuart Blau and Amy Smith; several nieces and nephews and many good friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Kennedy, Dr. Mark Chisam, Dr. Troy Thompson, Patricia Robbins, NP, as well as the staff at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center who so lovingly cared for BJ in his final days.

At BJ's request, there will be no formal service. However, once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are relaxed, family and friends plan to host an informal celebration of BJ's life.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at vacremationsociety.com

BJ will be sorely missed. Fair winds and following seas.

Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 23, 2020
was shocked and saddened to see a friend from long ago had passed. BJ as I knew him was one of my roommates when we were on the USS Los Angeles SSN 688 undergoing construction in Newport News. I co-signed for him on his first car a 1969 Dodge Charger. He loved that car and he was always making sure it was clean. After he transferred to the USS Baton Rouge SSN 689 we lost touch with each other as life moved on. May the Lord comfort his family as he transfers again to his next duty station.
Brian K Headden
May 23, 2020
Sandy & family, Tom & I are so very sorry for your loss. Your brother had been in my daily prayers. May he now Rest In Peace & hopefully all of you will find peace as well. Love from Cathy & Tom Carmody
Cathy Carmody
Friend
May 23, 2020
I was disheartened to hear of the passing of BJ. I have not seen him in many many years but he definitely left an impression. He was definitely a fun guy! My prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.
Tom and Terri McDonald
Friend
