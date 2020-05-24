was shocked and saddened to see a friend from long ago had passed. BJ as I knew him was one of my roommates when we were on the USS Los Angeles SSN 688 undergoing construction in Newport News. I co-signed for him on his first car a 1969 Dodge Charger. He loved that car and he was always making sure it was clean. After he transferred to the USS Baton Rouge SSN 689 we lost touch with each other as life moved on. May the Lord comfort his family as he transfers again to his next duty station.

Brian K Headden