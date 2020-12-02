1/
Bradley Keith "Brad" Moore
MCPO Bradley "Brad" Keith Moore, USN (Retired), 71, passed away November 30, 2020. He was born at a Naval Hospital in the Panama Canal, the son of the late Herbert Wesley Moore and Wanda Helen Davis Moore. He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Moore. Brad retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy. During his time in service he served in Vietnam. Following his retirement, he continued working air conditioner maintenance at Ft. Eustis and Security at Supply and Defense. Brad was a member of Newington Baptist Church in Gloucester, VA. He was also a member Bucks Branch Hunt Club, American Legion Post # 0141, and the D.A.V. Chapter #58 where he served as a Past Commander. Brad is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carolyn Byrd Moore; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Donna Cline; grandchildren, Tyler (Sarah), Parker, and Bryce. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Spring Christian Church Cemetery, 4213 Whaleyville Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434 with Pastor Mike Gray officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation with limited gathering Thursday night from 7 - 8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3515 Robs Dr., Suffolk, VA 23434. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Liberty Spring Christian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
