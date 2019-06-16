Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Brandon D. Wilburn

Brandon D. Wilburn Obituary
Brandon D. Wilburn

Brandon Dean Wilburn, 37, passed away on June 7, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.

Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019
