Brandon D. Wilburn
Brandon Dean Wilburn, 37, passed away on June 7, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019