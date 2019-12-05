Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
235 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA
View Map
Brandon Rae Drye Obituary
Brandon Rae Drye, 23, left his earthly home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was known as "Pork Chop" by his friends; attended Warwick High School; and was previously employed by Mastec. He was a young man of generous spirit and a big smile.

Survivors include grandmother Gail Futrell; father Thomas Art Drye; brother Kaleb Drye; aunt Kelly Colquitt (Daniel), and their daughter Kelsey; grandfather Thomas Alan Drye (Linda); mother Tosha Goodwin (Jason); half-siblings, Jace and Emmalyn; grandmother Jacqueline Smith; and Charles Eddins Jr. and other family members.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM Monday, December 9, 2019 in the social hall at Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019
