Brandon Rae Drye, 23, left his earthly home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was known as "Pork Chop" by his friends; attended Warwick High School; and was previously employed by Mastec. He was a young man of generous spirit and a big smile.
Survivors include grandmother Gail Futrell; father Thomas Art Drye; brother Kaleb Drye; aunt Kelly Colquitt (Daniel), and their daughter Kelsey; grandfather Thomas Alan Drye (Linda); mother Tosha Goodwin (Jason); half-siblings, Jace and Emmalyn; grandmother Jacqueline Smith; and Charles Eddins Jr. and other family members.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM Monday, December 9, 2019 in the social hall at Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019