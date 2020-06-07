Brandyn Gorham, 30, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1990 in Riverside Hospital. He was a 2008 Warwick High School graduate. Brandyn gave his heart to God at a young age and will be truly missed. He is survived by his parents Thomas Gorham Sr. & Cynthia Cox, 4 siblings Sterling Cox, Chetara Cox-Bynum, Thomas Gorham Jr. & Diamond Watson, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9th, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Social distancing will be enforced due to the pandemic.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 7, 2020.