Brantley Cokley
Brantley E. Cokley Obituary
Brantley Emmanuel Cokley entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2019 in Hampton, VA the age of 73.Brantley was born on June 24, 1945 in Savannah, GA. He is the son of Gertrude Cokley Roberson and Joseph Fitz. He joined the United States Navy in 1964. His honorable 22 year career with the Navy took him around the world in defense of our nation including Spain and Cuba. He retired from the Navy in 1986.Brantley is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Celeste Cokley; his daughters, Marcia Cokley of Philadelphia, VA; Angela Cokley of Philadelphia, PA; Valerie Hudson (Anthony) of Philadelphia, PA, Carrie Limo (Ephantus) of Burke, VA; Chelsea Wilkins (Javon) of Hampton, VA; his brothers, Nathaniel Cokley of Savannah, GA and Larry Cokley of El Pablo, CA; his sister, Julia Williams of Savannah, GA; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Roberson of Savannah, GA; and his brothers, Johnnie Lee Cokley, Jimmy Cokley, and Troy Cokley.A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. Interment will be private. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2019
