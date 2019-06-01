Most Eminent Past Grand Master Braxton William Mitchell, Jr. departed this life Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Coliseum Park Rehabilitation Center Hampton, VA after a long illness. The celebration of his life will begin on Monday, June 3rd, 5pm to 7 pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel 1601 27th Street, NN, VA 23601. His life journey celebration will begin Tuesday, June 4th at 11am at Bethel Manor Chapel 1794 1st Ave, Hampton, VA 23665.Mr. Mitchell was born in West VA but was raised from an early age in Columbus, OH. He served in the US Army for twenty-two years, retiring as a Master Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Deacon Emeritus Mitchell, Jr., was well respected in all houses of Masonry, Shriners, Grand Encampment of Knights Templar USA and its Jurisdictions, P.H.A., Inc. His legacy lives through the lives of his daughter, Andrea Robinson Logan, grandchildren, Shanee Pigate (Art), Chyrel Mitchell Shaw, Lesley Robinson, Lisa Robinson Long (Eric), Darren Logan, Douglas Vernon Logan (Donnetta), Fredrick Nathaniel Logan, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great, great-grandchildren. His wife of 14 years Marthé Robinson Mitchell and his daughter Jacqueline Denise Mitchell preceded him in death. Services are entrusted to Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel and Interment will be at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23234. Published in Daily Press from June 1 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary