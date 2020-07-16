Brenda Carol Flemming, age 76, of Smithfield, VA passed away on July 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, George Patrick Flemming in 2006.
Brenda worked as a civilian administrator with the US Army, in Kentucky, bases in Europe, and most recently at Fort Monroe. She was a leader in military family services, including early childhood education with a special focus on providing high quality child care services.
Brenda most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, hosting large gatherings at holidays and the annual family beach week. In her retirement years, Brenda entertained with her book club, bridge club, and neighbors. Until very recently she was an avid walker with her two dogs, Coco and Diesel, and practiced yoga with friends at the Smithfield YMCA.
Brenda Flemming is survived by her three sons and their families: George Patrick Jr. and Kimberly of Yorktown, VA, Mark and John of St Leonard, MD, and Brian and Shannon of Columbus, GA. Grandchildren include George Patrick III, Robert James, Madeline Marie, and Kayla Renee.
A celebration of Brenda's life is planned for family and friends on Saturday, August 1st at Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery, St Leonard, MD. Graveside services and interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
