Brenda Elizabeth Wrightington, 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A native of Plymouth, MA, she had been a resident of the Peninsula for 48 years. Brenda taught for the Newport News Public School System for more than 40 years. She was an associate member of the DAV, was active in numerous clubs and was involved in awarding several scholarships.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, George Arthur Wrightington and her granddaughter, Sophia. She is survived by her sons, George Wrightington of Newport News and Scott Wrightington of Arizona; and her four grandchildren, Sydnee, Scotlyn, Silas, and Steelman.

Services will be private. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019
