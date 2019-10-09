Home

Peninsula Memorial Park
12750 Warwick Blvd
Newport News, VA 23606
(757) 930-1197
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Newport News, VA
Brenda Ellen Champ


1947 - 2019
Brenda Ellen Champ Obituary
Brenda Ellen Champ, 72, passed away on October 5, 2019. She was born in Covington, Va. on August 5, 1947 to Wilbert Lee and Alice G. Campbell. She graduated from Newport News High School in 1966. She worked as Sales Associate at Montgomery Wards Dept. store for a number of years and The Daily Press where she retired. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed get-togethers with family, spending time with her children and grandchildren, eating out at various favorite restaurants and taking trips back home to Clifton Forge, Covington, The Shenandoah Valley, and Douthat State Park.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents Wilbert Lee Campbell and Alice G. Backus. She is survived by her son Milton "Ric" Champ, Jr. (Vickie), daughters Kimberly Griffin and Jennifer Walkosz (Chad), grandchildren Brandon and Alex Champ, Cedric Jr. and Eriq Griffin, Zachary Porter (Kamoni), Karleigh (Jake), Logan and Madison Walkosz, great-grandsons Adrian and Dakota Porter, brothers Larry Lee Campbell, W. Glenn Campbell, and Robert Gregory Campbell (Shirley), nephew Robert Gregory Campbell Jr., and great-nephews Jacob and Jonathan Campbell.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Children's Cancer Foundation, or the . Funeral arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2019
