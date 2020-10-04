Brenda Gibbs Harris, 75, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born in Elizabeth City, NC, she had been a Hampton resident for the last 51 years. She retired from Mallory Electric as their accountant after 47 years of service.



A fabulous craftsman; she loved to shop, but was such an accomplished seamstress that she made many of her own clothes. She loved crocheting, knitting, and quilting and enjoyed teaching others to quilt, but her first love was her family. She always put them first. She was also an excellent cook.



Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Roy H. Harris; two sons, Jeffrey Allen Harris and wife, Rachel and Jason Anthony Harris and wife, Michelle; a brother, Frank Brice Gibbs; a sister, Paula Gibbs Bachtell; and four grandchildren, Brooke Cowan, Hanna Harris, Morgan Harris, and Mickayla Harris.



A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel.



