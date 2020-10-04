1/1
Brenda Gibbs Harris
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Gibbs Harris, 75, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born in Elizabeth City, NC, she had been a Hampton resident for the last 51 years. She retired from Mallory Electric as their accountant after 47 years of service.

A fabulous craftsman; she loved to shop, but was such an accomplished seamstress that she made many of her own clothes. She loved crocheting, knitting, and quilting and enjoyed teaching others to quilt, but her first love was her family. She always put them first. She was also an excellent cook.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Roy H. Harris; two sons, Jeffrey Allen Harris and wife, Rachel and Jason Anthony Harris and wife, Michelle; a brother, Frank Brice Gibbs; a sister, Paula Gibbs Bachtell; and four grandchildren, Brooke Cowan, Hanna Harris, Morgan Harris, and Mickayla Harris.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 3, 2020
Roy, and family, I was so shocked to hear of Brenda's passing. May the memories she shared with you while here on earth bring you each some peace and condolences. She was always such a beautiful person and classmate. R.I.P. Brenda. We will surely miss you.
Dona Whitehead Yunker
Classmate
September 29, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss Paula. May you find peace in Brenda's memories.
Janice and Pam
Friend
September 28, 2020
Roy, I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during these difficult times.
Dreena Quillen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved