Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda H. Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda H. Jones Obituary
Brenda H. Jones

Brenda Hines Jones entered Heaven dancing on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 61.

A devoted mother and grandmother, she was a lover of God and her community, a love keenly evident when she was able to minister to others through worshipful dance.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother Arnold and Betty Hines. She is survived by her son, John Singleton Jones; brother, Jerry M. Hines; and grandchildren, Gianna Lynn Jones (mother, Jessica Wayne) and Logan James Brayboy (mother, Brittany Brayboy).

A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at All Generations Church, 28 Harpersville Rd., Newport News, VA.

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.