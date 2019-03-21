Home

Brenda H. Roane

Brenda H. Roane Obituary
Brenda Hurtt Roane, 68, of King and Queen passed away March 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Hurtt. Brenda is survived by her husband, Sherman Roane; daughter, Cathy Davenport (Devin); son, Chris Roane; sister, Nancy Bland (Donnie); and five grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, March 23rd at Beulah Church, 1535 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Hwy., Saluda, VA and visitation will take place an hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Beulah Church Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Lower King and Queen Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 187, Shackelfords, VA 23156. Vincent Funeral Home, West Point handling arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 21, 2019
