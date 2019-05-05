|
Brenda Holt Dixon, 74, was born September 1, 1944 to the union of Willie Holt and Geneva Shields Holt in Newport News, VA. She transitioned from this earth to her heavenly home on May 1, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Leroy Holt.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home followed by a wake service from 6 to 7 p.m. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019