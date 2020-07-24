Brenda Jenkins, 71, passed away peacefully July 21, 2020, at her residence. She loved life and fought for it through a lifetime of illnesses. Throughout her life, she was a homemaker. Brenda had a great love for cooking and crocheting blankets. She made friends with everyone and loved being with her family and friends. Brenda was always strong and had a great love for God and her faith.



Brenda was born on March 12, 1949, in Fredericksburg, VA, to the late Mary Margaret (Hill) and Wilson Otis Atwell, Sr. She is survived by her daughter Theresa, wife of Emit Stover, of Gloucester, grandson Paul Watlet (Jonna), great grandsons Iziah and Aiden and many nieces and nephews. Brenda was also surrounded by her caring and loving sister-in-laws, Carolyn and Betty, throughout her life.



The family would like to thank Riverside Hospice for the care they have shown, in particular her nurse Suzanne and aide Ethel. Brenda now has her red dress on, waiting in heaven. After battling a long life of illnesses, she is now no longer in pain for the first time.



A memorial service will be held at 3PM at Andrews Funeral Home, Inc., on Monday, July 27, with Reverend Calvin Griffin officiating.



