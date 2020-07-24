1/1
Brenda Jenkins
1949 - 2020
Brenda Jenkins, 71, passed away peacefully July 21, 2020, at her residence. She loved life and fought for it through a lifetime of illnesses. Throughout her life, she was a homemaker. Brenda had a great love for cooking and crocheting blankets. She made friends with everyone and loved being with her family and friends. Brenda was always strong and had a great love for God and her faith.

Brenda was born on March 12, 1949, in Fredericksburg, VA, to the late Mary Margaret (Hill) and Wilson Otis Atwell, Sr. She is survived by her daughter Theresa, wife of Emit Stover, of Gloucester, grandson Paul Watlet (Jonna), great grandsons Iziah and Aiden and many nieces and nephews. Brenda was also surrounded by her caring and loving sister-in-laws, Carolyn and Betty, throughout her life.

The family would like to thank Riverside Hospice for the care they have shown, in particular her nurse Suzanne and aide Ethel. Brenda now has her red dress on, waiting in heaven. After battling a long life of illnesses, she is now no longer in pain for the first time.

A memorial service will be held at 3PM at Andrews Funeral Home, Inc., on Monday, July 27, with Reverend Calvin Griffin officiating.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to your family during this time.
Leslie Thomas
July 24, 2020
I always loved chatting away over coffee with her when I came to visit. She was a sweet soul and will be truly missed. May God comfort her family and friends in their time of need. She is now whole again and having coffee with Dada!
Charles & Teresa Vaughn
Friend
July 24, 2020
So very sorry to hear of her passing. We are thinking of you and your family. There is comfort knowing she is at peace, but will be missed by many, dearly.
Bonnie & Damon Hogge
Friend
July 23, 2020
she was a sweet person i loved her going to miss her
Anna Hall
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Becky Hall
Friend
