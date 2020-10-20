Brenda Jones Crawford, born March 11, 1948, passed away October 18, 2020. She was a native of Weaverville, NC and a resident of the Peninsula for 43 years, the last 11 years in Carrollton. Brenda retired from the Hampton Circuit Court. She was an avid crafter and scrapbooker and past member of the Red Hat Society.



Brenda is survived by her husband, Howard K. Crawford; daughter, Kimberly Lamm and husband Barry; sons, Brian Crawford and wife Lynne, Chuck Collier and wife Renata, and Jeff Collier and wife Georgia; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; and her fur baby, Cody.



A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Riverside Health System Foundation, Inc., Tree of Life Cancer Fund.



