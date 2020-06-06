Williamsburg, Va. - Brenda Kay Spivey was born on August 5, 1950 and died on May 31, 2020.



She is survived by her sons Robert James Miller, Jr. and Kristoffer Wroten Miller (Nina) her grandson Kristoffer Wroten Miller, Jr. and granddaughter Reese Miller. She is also survived by her sisters Linda Tiexera (Joe), Billie Pasco (Steve), Sandra Gossage and Alice Byrd (Benny). She was cared for prior to her death by her two favorite nieces Melissa Douglas Jones and her husband Michael and Tina Douglas Putnam and her husband Eric.



She predeceased by her parents Thomas Calvin Wroten, Elsie Loetta Wroten, brother Thomas Calvin Wroten, Jr. and her sister Georgie Rose Lee.



She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you is given to Angela Douglas for her help, love and support while caring for Brenda during her illness. We would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and support during this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heritage Humane Society 430 Waller Mill Road Williamsburg, VA 23185 and the Nikki Mitchell Foundation P. O. Box 68305 Nashville, TN 37206.



She will have a graveside service on June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.



