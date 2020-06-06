BRENDA KAY SPIVEY
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BRENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Williamsburg, Va. - Brenda Kay Spivey was born on August 5, 1950 and died on May 31, 2020.

She is survived by her sons Robert James Miller, Jr. and Kristoffer Wroten Miller (Nina) her grandson Kristoffer Wroten Miller, Jr. and granddaughter Reese Miller. She is also survived by her sisters Linda Tiexera (Joe), Billie Pasco (Steve), Sandra Gossage and Alice Byrd (Benny). She was cared for prior to her death by her two favorite nieces Melissa Douglas Jones and her husband Michael and Tina Douglas Putnam and her husband Eric.

She predeceased by her parents Thomas Calvin Wroten, Elsie Loetta Wroten, brother Thomas Calvin Wroten, Jr. and her sister Georgie Rose Lee.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you is given to Angela Douglas for her help, love and support while caring for Brenda during her illness. We would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and support during this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heritage Humane Society 430 Waller Mill Road Williamsburg, VA 23185 and the Nikki Mitchell Foundation P. O. Box 68305 Nashville, TN 37206.

She will have a graveside service on June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved