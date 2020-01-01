Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Brenda Kaye Morgan Cotton

Brenda Kaye Morgan Cotton Obituary
Brenda Kaye Morgan Cotton, 55, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She is preceded in rest by her mother, Joan H. Morgan. Brenda is survived by her father, Homer C. Morgan of Hampton, VA; husband, Craig Cotton of Chesapeake, VA; brothers, Michael and Daniel Morgan; and nieces, Mackenzie and Emily Morgan of Hampton, VA, whom she loved dearly. Brenda was blessed with so many relatives and friends that will miss her deeply. Brenda's zeal for life, love for family, animals and sea life were incomparable. A celebration of life will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666, on January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am. The family will receive friends for a visitation one hour prior to the service. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020
