Born in Newport News, VA on May 20th 1942, Brenda was called home to be with God on May 13th 2019. She was in peace and with family and loved ones as she left this Earth Age and began eternal joy and happiness in God's Kingdom of Heaven. Brenda was kind and caring to everyone she met and her smile and laughter could warm any heart. She was very artistic, loved to dance and enjoyed music and singing. Brenda also loved the outdoors, camping, and travel. No words can express how dearly she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Those who are waiting to reunite with her in Heaven are: Her husband of 58 years Clarence "Sam" Miller, daughter Sharon Reynolds, her son David Miller, daughter-in-law Stephanie Miller and grandchildren, Rhiannon Miller, David "Kota" Miller and Jerred Reynolds, as well as a host of loving friends. She is now in paradise with all past loved ones and her beloved grandson, Zachary John Seamster.A celebration of life service will be held at Parklawn - Wood Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday May 18th 2019 at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow at the family home.