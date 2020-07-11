1/1
Brenda M. McPherson
Brenda M. McPherson, 72, of Poquoson for 47 years, passed away July 6, 2020. Brenda was a self-employed realtor after 35 years as an educator at Poquoson High School, Tabb High School, and Hampton University. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, John W. Richardson Jr.; two daughters, Sinnamon Donavant and Tia Burns; son, Brandon Edward McPherson; three step-children, Cindy Richardson, William J. Richardson, Tiffany Lancaster; three grandchildren, Tanner Patrick Donavant, Hayden McKinley Donavant, Sienna Ray Donavant, and one on the way; eight step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Aurelia Henning in FIA and Sandra Green of Hampton; her companion and best friend, Roxie. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to begin at 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
