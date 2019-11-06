|
|
Brenda Murray Watson, 59, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Marianne; mother, Mary; sisters Valerie and Elizabeth; and granddaughter, Teagan Leigh.
Visitation is from 10-11:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton. Immediately following at 11:00 am, Brenda's life will be celebrated.
Arrangements are by R. Haydn Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, 757-723-3191. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.rhaydensmith.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 6, 2019