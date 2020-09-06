My thoughts and prayers are with Brenda's family. Brenda you gained those wings way to soon sweetie. I have been with you in spirit through your journey as one warrior to another. FB reconnected us after so many years and I was looking forward to meeting up for lunch like we talked about. I am so sorry for your families loss but I am grateful that you are no longer suffering. May your family be wrapped in comfort of a warm embrace as they remember all your wonderful times spent together.

Tracey Hensley

Classmate