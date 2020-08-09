“What a character!”

She told it like it was, didn’t pull any punches, but always had your back!

She took her job seriously and would challenge you in a heartbeat (her words) if she thought you were wrong. York County was fortunate to have such a dedicated employee for 28 years. She is responsible for the continuing integrity of the York County Payroll Office.

I was fortunate to have her as a Supervisor who trained, pushed and drove me to always do my best. I can remember the quote I heard many times, “This is wrong as a Cats tail.”

I will miss her. My thoughts and prayers go out to Cindy, Johnny, and the entire family. She has a legacy with the County of York Payroll Office that will go on forever.

Debbie Mirick

Coworker