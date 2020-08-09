Brenda T Stroup, 78, of Hartfield,VA passed away August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph N Stroup; parents John and Clara Jefcoat; sisters Ouida Knickerbocker (Bill) and Oneida Martin (James). She is survived by her daughter Cindy Woolridge (Bill); son John Triplett (Martina); brothers Jimmy Jefcoat (Barbara) and Atly Jefcoat (Betty)3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was much loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Brenda retired from York County government as senior accounting supervisor after 28 years. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and Dogs! Being funny and spirited she had a great sense of humor. The family will receive friends Tuesday August 11, from 2 to 3 at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hartfield Volunteer Fire Dept or Middlesex Pet Friends for Life.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.