Brenda T. Stroup
Brenda T Stroup, 78, of Hartfield,VA passed away August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph N Stroup; parents John and Clara Jefcoat; sisters Ouida Knickerbocker (Bill) and Oneida Martin (James). She is survived by her daughter Cindy Woolridge (Bill); son John Triplett (Martina); brothers Jimmy Jefcoat (Barbara) and Atly Jefcoat (Betty)3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was much loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Brenda retired from York County government as senior accounting supervisor after 28 years. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and Dogs! Being funny and spirited she had a great sense of humor. The family will receive friends Tuesday August 11, from 2 to 3 at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hartfield Volunteer Fire Dept or Middlesex Pet Friends for Life.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charles H Rowe
Friend
August 7, 2020
“What a character!”
She told it like it was, didn’t pull any punches, but always had your back!
She took her job seriously and would challenge you in a heartbeat (her words) if she thought you were wrong. York County was fortunate to have such a dedicated employee for 28 years. She is responsible for the continuing integrity of the York County Payroll Office.
I was fortunate to have her as a Supervisor who trained, pushed and drove me to always do my best. I can remember the quote I heard many times, “This is wrong as a Cats tail.”
I will miss her. My thoughts and prayers go out to Cindy, Johnny, and the entire family. She has a legacy with the County of York Payroll Office that will go on forever.
Debbie Mirick
Coworker
