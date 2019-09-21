|
Brenda Terry Haag, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in Chillicothe, OH and resided in Tidewater for almost 50 years.
Brenda was an amazing, generous daughter, mother, stepmother, grandmother and aunt. Later in life she had a successful career as an Interior Design Project Manager.
Brenda was preceded in rest by her father, Richard Terry. Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Betty Terry; brothers, Eric Terry and wife, Leslie Terry and Matt Terry; son, Scott Mitchell and wife, Kim; daughter, Heather Mitchell and husband, Matt Price; stepdaughter, Jessica Birch and husband, Bruce; stepdaughter, Emily Flynn and husband, Jason; six grandchildren, Joseph Mitchell, Courtlynne Birch, Bruce Birch Jr, Eden Birch, Cole Flynn and Wyatt Flynn; nephews, Reed Terry and Hunter Terry; niece, Emma Terry.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 21, 2019