Brent A. Braun, 82, died on July 16, 2020 in Newport News, VA. A Kansas native, he served in the Army National Guard and had a long and successful career as a hotelier. He was a Top Ten Innkeeper for Holiday Inns worldwide in 1975. He was active in his communities and loved singing in his church choir. A proud father and grandfather, he leaves behind his son, Eric Braun of Alexandria (Nicholas and Olivia), his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and John Scott of Newport News (Sarah and Katherine), a brother, and a stepsister. Full obituary: www.vacremationsociety.com