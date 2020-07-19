1/1
Brent A. Braun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brent A. Braun, 82, died on July 16, 2020 in Newport News, VA. A Kansas native, he served in the Army National Guard and had a long and successful career as a hotelier. He was a Top Ten Innkeeper for Holiday Inns worldwide in 1975. He was active in his communities and loved singing in his church choir. A proud father and grandfather, he leaves behind his son, Eric Braun of Alexandria (Nicholas and Olivia), his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and John Scott of Newport News (Sarah and Katherine), a brother, and a stepsister. Full obituary: www.vacremationsociety.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Jul. 19 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved