Bret B. Wright
Bret Wright passed unexpectedly in the early hours of Sunday, August 23rd. Bret was a generous loving soul. He contributed to many charities and never passed up a chance to support a friend or stranger. He gave selflessly with his congenial smile and naturally charismatic personality. His heart belonged to dogs. Animal charities were some of his favorites. He was also a big SF Giants fan and could often be found at the neighborhood bars taking in a game.

Professionally, Bret's career took him from Manhattan to San Francisco where he thrived in the Corporate Event space. He was a key player for Jack Morton Worldwide before starting up his own company, Wright On Solutions. In recent years he ran the digital signage for Dreamforce, the annual Salesforce conference.

Bret loved to travel. Be it Hong Kong, London, Vietnam, or Italy, he had been and loved to share the experience with others. He made an annual pilgrimage to the islands of Hawaii. He said it recharged his batteries and refreshed his soul. His ashes will be scattered on Maui.

Bret is survived by his husband in San Francisco, Bill Elias; married since legal and together 24 years and his brother John Wright who lives on the East Coast.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
September 5, 2020
Heartbroken...Mark, John, and Brett use to come over our house “back in the high school days”. My deceased sister Bynnie went to Ferguson High School with both Mark and John, and she was great friends with John whom was in her class...Brett and I followed behind 3 and 4 years and went to MHS together. He always had the biggest smile, and was such a loving giving guy to everyone. I am so sorry for your loss Bill, John, and family...my dad Byron Hawthorne sends his condolences too. You are in my prayers, Love Deb ❤
Deb Hawthorne Wilson
Friend
September 3, 2020
So so sorry to hear about Bret’s passing. I was a friend of his in his home town and had not seen him in years but always thought the world of him. My condolences to his spouse and brother and friends. Mary ParkerPatton.
mary Parker patton
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bret's passing. It was always a pleasure to meet up with Bret and explore different restaurants in the city. I will miss his humor and his infectious laugh. RIP, my friends, although gone, you will not be forgotten.

Ed Ramirez
Ed Ramirez
Friend
August 31, 2020
So saddened to learn of Bret's passing. He is one of the sweetest guys ever! I so enjoyed working with Bret on events, and just being around him, so gracious, kind and fun!

Always remember that loved ones never go away. They are always by your side, even on days when they may seem just an illusion.

In sympathy, Mary Byron
Mary A Byron
August 30, 2020
If anyone would like to give to a charity in Bret's name, please reach out to your local Pet Rescue society or SPCA.
Bill Elias
Spouse
