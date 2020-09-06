Bret Wright passed unexpectedly in the early hours of Sunday, August 23rd. Bret was a generous loving soul. He contributed to many charities and never passed up a chance to support a friend or stranger. He gave selflessly with his congenial smile and naturally charismatic personality. His heart belonged to dogs. Animal charities were some of his favorites. He was also a big SF Giants fan and could often be found at the neighborhood bars taking in a game.



Professionally, Bret's career took him from Manhattan to San Francisco where he thrived in the Corporate Event space. He was a key player for Jack Morton Worldwide before starting up his own company, Wright On Solutions. In recent years he ran the digital signage for Dreamforce, the annual Salesforce conference.



Bret loved to travel. Be it Hong Kong, London, Vietnam, or Italy, he had been and loved to share the experience with others. He made an annual pilgrimage to the islands of Hawaii. He said it recharged his batteries and refreshed his soul. His ashes will be scattered on Maui.



Bret is survived by his husband in San Francisco, Bill Elias; married since legal and together 24 years and his brother John Wright who lives on the East Coast.



