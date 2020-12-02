Brian Adam Moore, 30, passed away suddenly on November 29, 2020. He was a resident of Newport News and grew up in York County when his family moved to Virginia in 1998.
Brian graduated from Tabb High School in 2008 and completed his Bachelor of Science at Old Dominion University in 2012. Later he went on to graduate from the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School in 2018. He truly enjoyed his career at the shipyard and was proud to have worked his way up to Structural Supervisor Columbia Submarine Design Build Team.
Brian is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Beth) Moore of Yorktown, Virginia; his sister, Megan Moore of New York, New York; and his German Shorthaired Pointer, Sir Wilson Absolute Heater Moore of Newport News, Virginia. He is also survived by his 93 year old grandmother, Dorothy Moore of Greenville, Kentucky; as well aunts, uncles, and cousins all over the United States.
Brian was a car enthusiast. He spent most of his free time rebuilding and driving vintage BMWs. Some of his best memories are from spending time with his friends at car shows and winning awards. He recently rediscovered his love of skateboarding in 2020. He was very proud of his dog, Wilson, and loved taking him hiking and to the beach.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. We plan to throw a true rager worthy of BMoore for all family and friends once it's safe. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
.