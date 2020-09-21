Brian Ashley Jones Sr., age 54, of Morganton, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born January 6, 1966 to the late Benny J. Jones Sr. and Barbara Turner Jones.
He grew up in the roller skating business from 1978 - 1987, making his way as a professional roller skater for many years. He had a passion for fishing, participating in car shows and racing mud boggers. He was the Co-Owner to a local business called My Mechanic Customs. His world revolved around his kids and grandchildren, regardless if they were biological or not. Brian was a simple man who never met a stranger, but always had a hand to help lift people up.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Brian Jones Jr. and wife Ericka, Lauren Hall and husband Jason; brother, Benny J. Jones Jr. and wife Dana; sister, Beth Ann Jones; mother of his children, Tammy Prosek; grandchildren: Kaylee Hall, Dylan Hall, Makenzie Hall, Keira Jones, Alexa Jones; as well as his adopted kids and grandkids because he said "Biology is overrated."
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the American Heart Association
/ American Stroke Association
PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kirkseyfh.com
for the Jones family.
Due to Covid-19; those who will not be able to attend the service will have access to watch live via Kirksey Funeral Home's Facebook on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4:00 PM.
Kirksey has the Honor of serving the Jones Family during this difficult time.