Sunrise - 03/17/1989, Sunset - 05/20/2020.



My cherished son leaves behind his mother Inez Edwards, granddad Herbert, grandmom Annie Mae, aunt Matlene, aunt Jacqln, uncle Herbert Jr., and uncle Nathaniel. Brian dedicatedly worked at McDonalds's, Steak-n-Shake, Toco Bell and the U.S. Army where he ascended. You are my treasure! You brought us joy! I love you Brian! Love Mom. A viewing for Brian Demetrius Edwards is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA. 23607. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



