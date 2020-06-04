Brian Demetrius Edwards
Sunrise - 03/17/1989, Sunset - 05/20/2020.

My cherished son leaves behind his mother Inez Edwards, granddad Herbert, grandmom Annie Mae, aunt Matlene, aunt Jacqln, uncle Herbert Jr., and uncle Nathaniel. Brian dedicatedly worked at McDonalds's, Steak-n-Shake, Toco Bell and the U.S. Army where he ascended. You are my treasure! You brought us joy! I love you Brian! Love Mom. A viewing for Brian Demetrius Edwards is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA. 23607. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
