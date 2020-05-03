Brian F. Rozos
1973 - 2020
Brian Frederick Rozos, 47, entered into eternal rest on April 29, 2020. Brian was born on April 20, 1973 in Newport News, VA. He graduated from Menchville High School and obtained an Associate's Degree from Christopher Newport University. Brian had 23 years of service in Law Enforcement by working at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and later the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. Brian loved showing his sense of humor and being around people. He loved the NY Yankees, Washington Redskins and playing video games with his friends. Brian loved spending time with his family, especially playing baseball, fishing and crabbing with his son Gabe. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Natalie Rozos; son, Gabriel Rozos; parents, Nick & Marsha Rozos; brother, Shawn Rozos (Shayne); grandmother, Josephine Calo; aunts & uncles, Helen Senkiewicz; Freddy Inzerillo (Lou), Mike Rozos (Diane), Laraine Avanvato (Vincent), Louise Rozos; cousins, Daniel Senkiewicz; Laura Geabhart, Maria Kattmann (Pete), Deborah Zywna (Kevin), Debra Kraus (Brian), Robert Guyton, Diana Litner, Michael Robinson (Amanda); mother-in-law, Nanette McLeod; brother-in-laws, Byron McLeod, Nathan McLeod and a host of other relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 3-8pm at Beach Funeral Services, Va. Beach. Funeral services will be private. www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Viewing
3:00 - 8:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
