Brian K. Bidwell
1970 - 2020
Brian Keith Bidwell, 50, of Gloucester, Virginia, passed away on June 19, 2020 in Windsor, NY. He was the son of the late Charles and Roberta Bidwell,Sr. He had served his country in the U.S. Army and was employed by Transcore as maintenance tech. He was a member of Achilles Masonic Lodge # 281.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lynn Rowe Bidwell, son Dante Bidwell (Michelle), brothers David Bidwell, Sr. Chuck Bidwell, Steve Bidwell, and Tim Bidwell, and 2 grandchildren Savannah and Dean, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11-1:00 a. with a memorial service starting at 1:00 p.m. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
June 23, 2020
No words can express the sorrow I feel for the Bidwell family on such a loss. May the love and memory of Brian bring comfort. Keeping the family in my thoughts and prayers.
FELICIA HOLLAND
Friend
