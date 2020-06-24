Brian Keith Bidwell, 50, of Gloucester, Virginia, passed away on June 19, 2020 in Windsor, NY. He was the son of the late Charles and Roberta Bidwell,Sr. He had served his country in the U.S. Army and was employed by Transcore as maintenance tech. He was a member of Achilles Masonic Lodge # 281.



He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lynn Rowe Bidwell, son Dante Bidwell (Michelle), brothers David Bidwell, Sr. Chuck Bidwell, Steve Bidwell, and Tim Bidwell, and 2 grandchildren Savannah and Dean, and a host of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11-1:00 a. with a memorial service starting at 1:00 p.m. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store