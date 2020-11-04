Brian Keith "Whitey" LaFontaine, 64, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born in Williamsburg, Virginia and was a resident of Newport News for 33 years. Whitey worked in commercial construction and retired after 36 years of service.Whitey is preceded in death by his son, Richard Caleb LaFontaine; mother, Bertie Lewis; and brothers, Joe Lewis and Stephen LaFontaine. He is survived by his wife, Tammie LaFontaine; son, William LaFontaine of Newport News; and brother, David Lewis.A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News, Virginia. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.