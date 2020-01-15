|
Brian Stewart Millard, 48, beloved son of Jimmy and Donna Millard went home to his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Born in Newport News, Virginia, Brian attended Warwick High School and graduated from Christopher Newport University. He moved to Selma, North Carolina and embarked on a successful sales and marketing career. From an early age, Brian loved and excelled in many sports. He approached his career, sports and all things in his life, with passion and commitment. He had a joyful spirit and energy that was infectious.
In 2002, Brian experienced a revelation that changed his life. He no longer cared to follow a path of financial and social gain. He fully, and with the deepest commitment, gave his life over to Jesus Christ and began his devoted walk with the Lord. From that moment, led by the Lord, Brian worked faithfully and tirelessly in his ministry, Unfulfilled. He travelled to wherever he was led and through his personal witness and wise counsel helped countless people on their journey to accepting Jesus Christ as their Savior. Everyone he touched knew without a doubt that he was in service to his mission. His joy, spirit and happiness became ever present. The light he brought into the lives of family, friends and colleagues will be remembered always.
In addition to his loving parents, Brian is survived by his devoted brother Greg Millard and his wife Kim, his adoring niece Gracie and nephew Cameron. Brian also leaves behind a large family including three uncles and six aunts and their spouses, numerous cousins and several great nieces and nephews, all of whom loved him dearly and will hold him in their hearts forever.
Brian was predeceased by his grandparents, Stewart and Maude Simpkins, Herman and Ila Millard, his eldest uncle, Herman Millard, Jr., and his cousins, Krisan Millard, Jeff Hilburn, Lauren Damron and Randell Millard.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Temple Baptist Church in Selma, North Carolina.
