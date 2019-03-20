On March 15, 2019, Bridget left this world for her next path forward. She was a gentle touch in this rough world, but loved every minute here with all of us. We will truly miss her. Born September 15, 1963, she grew up in a military family as one of seven children. She continued her traveling adventured with her dear husband of 35 years, Dwayne, living world-wide from Hawaii to Kuwait, eventually settling in Gloucester Co., VA. Bridget's life touched so many and she wanted to extend her love and gratitude to all the friends made with Dwayne overseas; friends from when they owned the Poquoson Deli and the dear work "families" at both Jefferson Lab and Newport News Shipyard. Bridget wanted you all to know how special you were to her and to all of us.Bridget was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Scott and father-in-law, Willard Paul. She is survived by her life-long love and protector, Dwayne Paul; her father, Roger Scott; her siblings, Steve (Evelyn), Laura (Wes), Brian (Lorrie), Chris (Debbie), Karla (Paul), Richard (Connie); mother-in-law, Anita (Joe); sisters-in-law, Jenny (Kim) and Liz (Tim) and all of their families.A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel. A Reception will follow next door at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary