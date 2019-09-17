|
|
Bridget Kay Tawney Allert (b. December 9, 1960 in Madison, WV) passed away August 19, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Bridget is survived by her husband, Gary A. Allert; children, Cynthia Kotakis, John Henning, Jr., Jason Henning, Keith Bannon, and Alexandria Allert; parents, Donald and Joyce Tawney; grandchildren, Anastasia, Androu, Dalton, Lola, and Raven; sisters, Rebecca Cherrin and Stephanie Rigano; brother, Jerome Martin; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 20 at Williamsburg Memorial Park,130 King William Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23188.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 17, 2019