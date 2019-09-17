Home

Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Williamsburg Memorial Park
130 King William Drive
Williamsburg, VA
Bridget K. Allert


1960 - 2019
Bridget K. Allert Obituary
Bridget Kay Tawney Allert (b. December 9, 1960 in Madison, WV) passed away August 19, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Bridget is survived by her husband, Gary A. Allert; children, Cynthia Kotakis, John Henning, Jr., Jason Henning, Keith Bannon, and Alexandria Allert; parents, Donald and Joyce Tawney; grandchildren, Anastasia, Androu, Dalton, Lola, and Raven; sisters, Rebecca Cherrin and Stephanie Rigano; brother, Jerome Martin; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 20 at Williamsburg Memorial Park,130 King William Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23188.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 17, 2019
