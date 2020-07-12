1/1
Brigitta Boesen
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brigitta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Brigitta Boesen, age 82, of Hampton Roads Virginia, passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was born August 9, 1938, in what was formerly Sudetenland, a daughter of the late Maria and Franz Hammer. As the foundation of our family, she guided, cared for, raised, saved, sheltered, loved, provided for, and protected us. She was truly our heart and soul and we will sorely miss her.

Brigitta is survived by three sons, Mark, Matthew, and Darren; five daughters, Benita, Constanze, Sharon, Deborah, Rox Ann; fourteen grandchildren, Crystal Payne, Neal Powell Jr., Terry Murk II, Laura Griffin, John Powell, Timothy Gregory, Summer Bumgarner, Deanna Brooks, Sabrina Brooks, David Boesen, Jamie Boesen, Jason Boesen, Justin Boesen, and Melanie Olave; and fourteen great grandchildren, Destiny Collett, Layla Murk, Kaitlynn Payne, Conor Powell, Jay Powell, Oliver Powell, Jeremiah Boesen, Aaliyah Kelley, Solomon Shareef Jr, Jaylynn Boesen, Jayla Boesen, Jayden Boesen, Jayce Boesen and Ava Suplee.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6 PM Monday, July 13, 2020, at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. We will be greeting friends and family following the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral service
06:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Steven D Bryant
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved