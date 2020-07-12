Mrs. Brigitta Boesen, age 82, of Hampton Roads Virginia, passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, at her residence.



She was born August 9, 1938, in what was formerly Sudetenland, a daughter of the late Maria and Franz Hammer. As the foundation of our family, she guided, cared for, raised, saved, sheltered, loved, provided for, and protected us. She was truly our heart and soul and we will sorely miss her.



Brigitta is survived by three sons, Mark, Matthew, and Darren; five daughters, Benita, Constanze, Sharon, Deborah, Rox Ann; fourteen grandchildren, Crystal Payne, Neal Powell Jr., Terry Murk II, Laura Griffin, John Powell, Timothy Gregory, Summer Bumgarner, Deanna Brooks, Sabrina Brooks, David Boesen, Jamie Boesen, Jason Boesen, Justin Boesen, and Melanie Olave; and fourteen great grandchildren, Destiny Collett, Layla Murk, Kaitlynn Payne, Conor Powell, Jay Powell, Oliver Powell, Jeremiah Boesen, Aaliyah Kelley, Solomon Shareef Jr, Jaylynn Boesen, Jayla Boesen, Jayden Boesen, Jayce Boesen and Ava Suplee.



A memorial service will be conducted at 6 PM Monday, July 13, 2020, at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. We will be greeting friends and family following the service.



