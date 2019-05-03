Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Brittany Rene Hogge

Brittany Rene Hogge Obituary
Brittany Rene Hogge, age 22, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Brittany had a kind, gentle spirit she loved people and will be remembered for her beautiful soul. Maternal grandfather, George Randolph Haywood, paternal grandparents, Edward Curtis and Bertha "BB" Hogge and her uncle Donald Davis preceded her in death. She is survived by her parents, Louis Hogge and Melissa Haywood, siblings Kayla and Louis Hogge, Jr., maternal grandmother, Susie Ann Haywood, aunts, Pam Firth, Laura Creech, Tina Inthavone, Diana Lynn Smith, uncles, EC Hogge, Voight Hogge, and Kenneth Davis. Funeral services conducted by Pastor Richard Whiteheart, will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Please visit hoggfh.com and sign our guestbook. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2019
