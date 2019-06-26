|
|
Brooke Robertson Cannard, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 15, 2019. Her 3 children Steven and Kevin Cannard and daughter, Bonnie Pfeiffer-Dussia, are having a celebration of life at Community Church, Jolliff Rd., to honor Brooke, Saturday June 29th at 2pm. Visitation will follow from 3-4pm. Always a Portsmouth gal and graduate of Wilson ('43), W&M ('47), UNC ('52) she loved school, social work, church work but most of all her children and grandchildren. We are at peace knowing she "Entered His gates with Thanksgiving." Please view the full obituary at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 26, 2019