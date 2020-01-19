|
|
Dr. Bruce M. Kauder died on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was a pediatrician with Children's Clinic, LTD from 1983 until his retirement due to lymphoma, which required a bone marrow transplant in 2007. Unable to return to work after his diagnosis, he missed practicing pediatrics everyday.
He went to work on his bucket list after he recovered enough, and was lucky to check off almost all of the items on the list. In particular, he performed the wedding ceremonies for both of his daughters. Related, he had the immense pleasure of having three grandchildren, two of them living close by, the other across the country.
In 2009, when it was not clear about survival, he wrote a book of 224 stories from his childhood years, stories that he would tell his young daughters at bedtime. "Daddy, Tell Me a Story About When You Were Little", was the result.
He was preceded in death by his father, CDR Robert Kauder, and two uncles, Nessim and Marty. Also preceding him were his mother-in-law, Lois Eleanor Boyd and father-in-law, Ralph Boyd (Maxine, still surviving) and sister-in-law, Andrea Kauder (Neal). He is survived by his wife, René Boyd Kauder, who must be a saint for being able to live with him for nearly 40 years, and for keeping him alive from the day of his cancer diagnosis, Halloween Day 2006. He is also survived by his daughters, Mara E. Lucas (Tom) and Rachel K. Craft (Nick), and three grandchildren. His mother, Violet Kauder, also survives him, along with his 3 brothers, Don (Tamara), Steve (Janet), and Neal (Jane). His brother-in-law, Brad Boyd (Anne), also survives him. He has one surviving aunt, Sandy (Marty), and three cousins, Kenneth (Tenna), Karen, and Steven. He has nine surviving nieces and nephews, and their children. His companion, Darla the little Dachshund, and her ball are survivors, as well.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Annex Building Conference Center of Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The Annex Building is located on the far left of the Riverside hospital complex. The service will be conducted by Pastor Bob Bryant, a close personal friend. Bruce requests that attendees dress casually, and encourages Key West, Hawaiian, or Caribbean style. Please NO dark suits and ties, and nothing formal. The music, chosen by Bruce, will not be typical funeral music, and Bruce wrote the majority of the service.
Claytor-Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, VA will handle burial arrangements. Burial will be private, for family only. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters at chkd.org.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020