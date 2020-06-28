Bruce R. Rabie, 54, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, Bruce served in the US Air Force for six years beginning in 1986, including service in Operation Desert Storm. He was stationed at LAFB, living in Hampton until moving to Isle of Wight County in 2000. Following his military service, Bruce worked for the Isle of Wight School System as a maintenance engineer until recently joining the Hampton VA Medical Center.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Angela Rabie; children, Cody, Cassidy, Cameron, and Heather; his brother, Brian Rabie and wife Anna.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church, Smithfield.
The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society in honor of his mother, Sharon Rabie.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.