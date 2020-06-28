Bruce R. Rabie
Bruce R. Rabie, 54, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, Bruce served in the US Air Force for six years beginning in 1986, including service in Operation Desert Storm. He was stationed at LAFB, living in Hampton until moving to Isle of Wight County in 2000. Following his military service, Bruce worked for the Isle of Wight School System as a maintenance engineer until recently joining the Hampton VA Medical Center.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Angela Rabie; children, Cody, Cassidy, Cameron, and Heather; his brother, Brian Rabie and wife Anna.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church, Smithfield.

The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society in honor of his mother, Sharon Rabie.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Angie and Family, I am sorry to hear about the loss of your loved one, Bruce. Hold on to your wonderful memories. May God hold you close in His loving arms during this difficult time.
Beth Smith
June 27, 2020
We are so sad and we are sending our love and prayers to Angie, Cody, Cassidy, and all of Bruce's family.
Frances Smith
Friend
June 27, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you and your family.
Jackie Coleman
Friend
June 27, 2020
Godspeed my friend , you will be greatly missed
Dan
Friend
June 27, 2020
Condolences to you and your family. We will miss seeing him fixing things around the schools. May God comfort you during this time.
VHunt
June 27, 2020
Rabie Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Bruce. May your cherished memories, you hold close to your heart, bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Vickie Prince
Friend
