More Obituaries for Bruce Speight
Bruce R. Speight

Bruce R. Speight Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our son, Bruce Richard Speight, 45. Bruce fought a courageous, almost 2 year battle with cancer. He leaves to cherish his memories wife Heidi, Sons Sylvan & Wyatt, parents Wayne & Hope, brother Chad, niece Amelia, nephew Kevin, grandmother Helen, Aunt Paige Nolin, cousins Cody & Chase, and many many friends all over the country. Bruce was a Hampton resident who graduated from Hampton Roads Academy and Bowdoin College in Maine. Always an effective champion of the environment. Bruce's public interest career started in Massachusetts as campus organizer at MASSPIRG and then director of the Massachusetts Community Water Watch Program, a joint effort of MASSPIRG and the federal Americorps program. He then moved to become state Director of Wisconsin (WISPIRG), on to state Director of Washington and then Executive Director of Environment Washington. There was a Celebration of Life Service Sunday, October 27 in Seattle. Another celebration will be held in Wisconsin next year. Bruce's optimism, sweet smile, and love & joy of life will forever remain with his family and friends.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019
