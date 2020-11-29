1/1
BRUCE SAXE UTNE
Seaford, Va. – Bruce Saxe Utne, 79, passed away on Monday November 16, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Bruce spent his childhood in Connecticut before enlisting in the Air Force in 1959. Upon discharge from military service in 1965, he and his wife settled on the peninsula. He retired from Wyle Laboratories in 2003 after 35 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy M. Utne, and a son, Brian Leonard Utne. He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Cooker and her husband John, and their children, Megan and David; a son, Bruce A. Utne, and his wife Jenny, their children, Katie (Nathan), Caroline, Abby and Evan; a daughter-in- law, Susan Utne, and children, Elise and Calvin. He is also survived by a brother, Steffen Utne of Shirley, New York.

Bruce was an avid sailor and loved spending time on the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding waterways. He was also an amateur radio operator and enjoyed multiple hobbies, including wood working and building and operating model airplanes and railroads.

A memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
