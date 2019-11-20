Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Schweitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Schweitzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Schweitzer Obituary
Bruce Schweitzer, 60, of Lanexa Va ended his battle with Dementia Alzheimer's disease on Monday November 18th. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cindy Schweitzer; two children, Bridget Pai and David Sanderlin; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister and brother. A memorial service will be held 7 PM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at . Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -