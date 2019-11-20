|
|
Bruce Schweitzer, 60, of Lanexa Va ended his battle with Dementia Alzheimer's disease on Monday November 18th. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cindy Schweitzer; two children, Bridget Pai and David Sanderlin; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister and brother. A memorial service will be held 7 PM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at . Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019