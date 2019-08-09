|
Bruce Thomas Colgan, 81, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in his home in Hampton, VA surrounded by loved ones. Bruce was born in Newport News, VA on March 4, 1938 to Helen Edmonds Colgan and Bruce Hayes Colgan. He attended Warwick High School. He married Barbara Camden Colgan, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Bruce worked at Crane Company and then Village Suppliers for 30+ years as a salesman. He was self-employed, providing custom firewood and had a commercial mowing and sales business. He was a member of Northampton Christian Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his beach house in Flagler Beach, FL and going to the Daytona 500 every Fourth of July.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Barbara C. Colgan; his children, Bruce Thomas "Tommy" Colgan Jr. of Lorton, VA and Theresa Colgan Shelor (Michael Joseph Shelor); his granddaughter, Victoria Shawn Shelor all of Waynesboro, VA; his brother, William "Billy" Hayes Colgan of Newport News.
The family will receive friends from 10:00a.m.-11a.m.on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Northampton Christian Church. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00a.m.at the church by Rev. Chris Stanley. A reception will immediately follow at the church fellowship hall. Interment will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Northampton Christian Church, 1409 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2019