Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Bruce W. Jones Obituary
Bruce W. Jones, 65, of Hampton, VA passed away on August 13, 2019. Bruce loved attending Creative Options Program under Community Services Board. He is preceded in rest by his father Joe Henderson Jones. Left to cherish his memory is his mother Nancy K. Jones; brothers, Larry (Linda), Dale (Judy); nieces, Traci Ratliff (Leon), Jennifer Dresler (Donald); nephews, Brent Jones (Courtney), Jeffrey Jones (Tracy) and their families.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday August 16, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel following visitation. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to the . Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 15, 2019
