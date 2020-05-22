Bryan R. Serafini
Bryan R Serafini, 48, passed unexpectedly Thursday, 7 May 2020, from complications of chronic pneumonia.Grieving his passing are parents, Sharon, Stephen Serafini; son Grayson, daughter Sophia; sisters Gina Serafini, Amanda Serafini Phelps (Jay); Aunts, Gail Gumbel (Richard), Jane Tabb (Richard) and numerous cousins. Bryan was an Army brat, living in Belgium, where he learned his love of electricity, by repeatedly testing the electric fence surrounding the neighboring dairy farm. Bryan was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a electrical contractor in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan. He also loved fishing, a passion he shared with his late grandfather, Romey Serafini. Bryan's smile, offbeat sense of humor and kind heart will be missed by all. The family will hold a private memorial service and tribute to his life at their home. Until we meet again son. Donations to the Isle of Wight County Humane Society, PO Box 273, Smithfield, VA 23431.

Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2020.
1 entry
May 21, 2020
Bryan touched the lives of a lot of people. We were friends since elementary school and I can say its impossible to overstate the impact he had on me growing up. His kindness, sense of humor and propensity for mischief definitely rubbed off on me during my formative years. He was a really great guy and Ill never forget him. My heart goes out to Bryans family and I hope they can find peace is this tough time.
glen woodmansee
