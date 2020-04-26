|
On April 19, 2019, Bryan Ramsey left this earth to be with the Lord and his beloved wife of 67 years, Joyce.
Bryan was born in Yancey County, North Carolina on April 28, 1932. He served in the US Army before eventually settling in Newport News with Joyce and their two daughters. He worked for many years at Newport News Shipbuilding before retiring to DeLand, Florida in 2002.
Bryan's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and yard, and spending time with his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his generosity and kind heart.
Bryan is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ramsey; parents, Addie and Carman Ramsey, brothers, Bruce and Bernie; daughter, Sue Ramsey; and granddaughter, Meredith. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Ramsey Winall; grandchildren Leonard and Kathy Pope, Katrina Mckeel; Ashlie McKeel; and Leslie Gustafson, as well as great grandchildren Kain and Justin Pope, Brady Grooms, Henry, Hannah and Clara Gustafson; and Gizmo and Chino McKeel. Also left to cherish his memory are additional nieces and nephews who loved him so.
A celebration of Bryan's life will held on Saturday, May 2 2020 at Parklawn Wood Funeral Home. Due to current circumstances, the service is limited to immediate family. However, the family invites additional family and friends to show respects by visiting his mausoleum site following the memorial service, from their vehicles, to comply with current gathering restrictions. You may visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020