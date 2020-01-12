|
|
Bryant "Craig" Jordan, 59, who recently moved to Missouri City, TX, but a long-time native of Hampton, VA, passed away on January 3, 2020, at INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria, VA). Craig graduated from Pembroke High School in 1979 where he was a well-known football and track star. Craig was preceded in death by his son, Bryant Craig Williams; his parents, James C. Jordan and Audrey M. Jordan; brother, James "Fuzzy" Jordan. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, sister Ella P. Holley (David) of Missouri City, TX; brother, Wayne T. Jordan (Rose) of Courtland, VA; sister, Karen "Kay" Wright (Garvey) of Alexandria, VA; sister, Karen Jordan of Bronx, NY; beloved nieces, Tiffany Hicks of Hampton, VA, Carlesa J. Bailey (Tory) of Houston, TX; a devoted nephew, Cornell Jordan of Missouri City, TX; great-nieces, Courtney, Nyecia, KeVonna Taniya, Janiya Hicks, of Hampton, VA and Jordyn Bailey of Houston, TX; great-nephew, Tory Bailey, Jr of Houston, TX and great-great-niece, Paris Hicks of Hampton, VA; and a very special loving and devoted friend Lorraine Henry of Miami, FL. A public viewing will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020, 12:00pm-4:00pm at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, 12:00pm at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020