Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
1415 Big Bethel Road
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryant Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryant C. Jordan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryant C. Jordan Obituary
Bryant "Craig" Jordan, 59, who recently moved to Missouri City, TX, but a long-time native of Hampton, VA, passed away on January 3, 2020, at INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria, VA). Craig graduated from Pembroke High School in 1979 where he was a well-known football and track star. Craig was preceded in death by his son, Bryant Craig Williams; his parents, James C. Jordan and Audrey M. Jordan; brother, James "Fuzzy" Jordan. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, sister Ella P. Holley (David) of Missouri City, TX; brother, Wayne T. Jordan (Rose) of Courtland, VA; sister, Karen "Kay" Wright (Garvey) of Alexandria, VA; sister, Karen Jordan of Bronx, NY; beloved nieces, Tiffany Hicks of Hampton, VA, Carlesa J. Bailey (Tory) of Houston, TX; a devoted nephew, Cornell Jordan of Missouri City, TX; great-nieces, Courtney, Nyecia, KeVonna Taniya, Janiya Hicks, of Hampton, VA and Jordyn Bailey of Houston, TX; great-nephew, Tory Bailey, Jr of Houston, TX and great-great-niece, Paris Hicks of Hampton, VA; and a very special loving and devoted friend Lorraine Henry of Miami, FL. A public viewing will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020, 12:00pm-4:00pm at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, 12:00pm at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryant's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -