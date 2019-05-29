Buena Mae Spurling Phillips passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. A resident of the Hidenwood Retirement Community, she died in the loving care of her family. Born to Richard E. Spurling and Mary Maupin Spurling in Turtletown, TN, Buena was the last surviving of their nine children. Her grandfather, Richard G. Spurling, founded the Church of God, a Pentecostal denomination with more than seven million followers. In 1955, Buena and her beloved Charlie migrated to the Peninsula, where she made a loving home for her family, pursued a passion for landscaping and floral design, spoiled her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and enjoyed retirement. She also believed in helping others. No matter the limits of her own resources, she could not be dissuaded from helping another in need. Buena was preceded in death by her loving husband Charlie of 60 years. She is survived by four children, Margaret "Cookie" Tyndall Owen (Ronnie) of Hayes, VA; Charles "Jackie" Phillips (Pat) of Knoxville, TN; William "Lanny" Phillips (Robin) of Yorktown, VA; and Michelle Kellam (Chris) of Newport News, VA, and eight grandchildren, Scott Tyndall (Honey) of Yorktown, VA; Chris Phillips of Knoxville, TN; Mark Tyndall (Josh Ghaffari) of Washington, D.C.; Dior Phillips of Knoxville, TN; Ashley White (Daniel) of Newport News, VA; Sommer Johnson (Paul) of Williamsburg, VA; Caleb Kellam of Newport News, VA; and Brittany Kellam of Newport News, VA. Buena had eleven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A service will be held at the World Outreach Worship Center in Newport News on Saturday, June 1 at 10am. A reception will immediately follow at the Seaford Woman's Club. Interment will be privately held. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary