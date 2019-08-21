|
Buford C. "Tony" Thaxton, 87, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on August 18, 2019.
Tony was born in Montgomery, West Virginia to Multiplier and Cirrelia Thaxton. He attended Washington High School in London, West Virginia and received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Leo's College. He enlisted in the Air Force for 4 years and later enlisted in the Army for 23 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was a decorated veteran of the WWII Occupation, and the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. His second career was as an Engineering Technician for NASA, retiring after 21 years. He was a founding member of the Denbigh Military Retiree's Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lois Ray Thaxton, his daughter, Cirrelia Thaxton, his sons, Linel Thaxton and Dywane Hall (Linda), his grandsons, Tony and Austin Hall and a host of nieces and nephews and many golfer friends.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM on August 22, 2019 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th St, Newport News, VA. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m A repast will immediately follow service at Denbigh Military Retiree's Club 15452 Warwick Blvd, Newport News Virginia. www.cookebros.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019