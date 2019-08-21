Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Buford Thaxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buford C. Thaxton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buford C. Thaxton Obituary
Buford C. "Tony" Thaxton, 87, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on August 18, 2019.

Tony was born in Montgomery, West Virginia to Multiplier and Cirrelia Thaxton. He attended Washington High School in London, West Virginia and received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Leo's College. He enlisted in the Air Force for 4 years and later enlisted in the Army for 23 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was a decorated veteran of the WWII Occupation, and the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. His second career was as an Engineering Technician for NASA, retiring after 21 years. He was a founding member of the Denbigh Military Retiree's Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lois Ray Thaxton, his daughter, Cirrelia Thaxton, his sons, Linel Thaxton and Dywane Hall (Linda), his grandsons, Tony and Austin Hall and a host of nieces and nephews and many golfer friends.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM on August 22, 2019 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th St, Newport News, VA. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m A repast will immediately follow service at Denbigh Military Retiree's Club 15452 Warwick Blvd, Newport News Virginia. www.cookebros.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now